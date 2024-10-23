Allan Lichtman stands by his prediction that Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election as she and Donald Trump remain neck-and-neck in recent swing state polls.

The legendary historian and professor, hailed as today’s Nostradamus, has correctly called nearly every presidential election since 1984.

Lichtman, who says his predictions are “totally non partisan,” declared Harris would be next president of the United States in early September. His prediction relied on a “13-key” model allegedly “based on 120 years of presidential outcomes before then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several key factors favoring Harris, the historian explained to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday, such as the short-term and long-term economy keys. And, while Democrats lost the House of Representatives in 2022, Lichtman claimed they made up for the loss by uniting behind Harris.

“Maybe the Democrats listened to me... they united overwhelmingly behind Harris, avoiding the loss of the contest key,” he told the network.

While Lichtman is accustomed to naysayers and criticism, he says he has never experienced anything like the “hate that has been reaped upon me” this election cycle.

“I’ve been getting feedback that is scurrilous, vulgar, violent, threatening, and even beyond that, the safety and security of my family has been compromised,” he told Cuomo, attributing the unprecedented hostility to “the toxic influence of Donald Trump.”