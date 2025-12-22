‘Modern Family’ and ‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies at 88
SITCOM STALWART
Modern Family star Helen Siff has died at the age of 88 after a “long, painful illness,” her relatives announced. A prolific character actor who appeared in scores of films and TV shows, including Hail, Caesar!, The Karate Kid, My Name Is Earl, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Siff died following complications from surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. “Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” her family said in a statement, published by The Hollywood Reporter. “She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.” They added, “She had the rare gift of making even the smallest part memorable.” Her career spanned five decades on stage and screen, including roles in You Don’t Mess With the Zohan and Rocky. The Hollywood Reporter noted her lengthy TV résumé included “Lou Grant, Cagney & Lacey, Silver Spoons, L.A. Law, Knots Landing, Ellen, Married… With Children, Dharma & Greg, Scrubs, Will & Grace, My Name Is Earl, Modern Family, S.W.AT., Mom, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Good Trouble.” She is survived by five children—Matt, Susie, Karen, Vicki, and Jenny—and seven grandchildren.