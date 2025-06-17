Cheat Sheet
1

‘Modern Family’ Star Comes Out as Bisexual for Pride

Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 11:52AM EDT 
The cast for Modern Family poses for an awards show.
Jeff Neira

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on ABC’s uber-popular sitcom Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. Anderson-Emmons played the adopted Vietnamese daughter of gay couple, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet, who is notably not gay). In the TikTok video, Anderson-Emmons, now 18, lip syncs dialogue from the fourth season of the show, when she was five. “You are Vietnamese,” Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) explains. “No I’m not, I’m gay! I’m gay!” (Later in the episode, Lily justifies this to her father with “You and daddy are gay, so I’m gay.”) The caption on the TikTok reads “people keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” she wrote. Fans flooded her comments section with supportive messages. The actress, who is now embarking on a career as a singer-songwriter, also posted a teaser of her upcoming music video, “Don’t Forget Me,” which featured her slow dancing with a blonde woman.

@aubreyandersonemmons hehe happy pride month and to all a good night🤭 #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #pride #fyp #bi ♬ original sound - clips___r___us

2
R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Prison
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 06.17.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 06.17.25 10:45AM EDT 
R. Kelly.
R. Kelly. Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

Disgraced rapper R. Kelly claims he overdosed in his jail cell before being rushed to hospital, where he blamed prison guards on purposely giving him too many meds, according to TMZ. The 58-year-old, who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in 2022 for a litany of crimes, claims in a court filing that he was rushed to Duke University Hospital in North Carolina on June 13 after being found on his cell floor, where he had collapsed after taking medication given to him by a warden. The rapper, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, said he “crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness.” He said that he learned in hospital that the amount of drugs he was given was potentially lethal, part of a plot to have him killed. In the Monday filing, he also claims that he is being denied access to blood-thinning meds and surgery for clots in his legs. Kelly’s goal is to get released from prison and serve his term under home arrest, but an Assistant United States Attorney has already dismissed his case, stating that Kelly is painting himself as a victim. “This is the behavior of an abuser and a master manipulator on display,” they said.

Read it at TMZ

3
AI Weather Balloons Could Speed Up Insurance Claims This Hurricane Season
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.17.25 10:49AM EDT 
Members of Near Space Labs launch a stratospheric balloon with a Swift robot.
Near Space Labs

Efforts to speed up insurance claims during this year’s hurricane season could get a boost from some flying robots attached to stratospheric balloons. A company called Near Space Labs builds and deploys autonomous devices with ultra-precise cameras and sensors that collect data from disaster areas. Called “Swift” robots, the devices fly even higher than airplanes and drones, allowing them to launch from afar and map large areas cheaper and faster. One Swift robot can capture as much information as 800,000 drones. Insurers can then use the data to price risk accurately, creating more competitive insurance plans and paying out claims faster. The company is also working on generative AI agents that will allow insurers to query the imagery generated by the Swift robots. For example, an agent could be asked to detect all of the tarps put up on roofs after a hurricane, providing a snapshot that helps large insurers understand exposure to a natural disaster. The goal is for homeowners in high-risk areas to keep their coverage and ensure their claims are paid, even as the insurance industry faces a crisis brought on by climate change.

Read it at Axios

4
Kraft Heinz Is Removing All Artificial Food Dyes After RFK Jr.’s MAHA Demand
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.17.25 10:53AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy testified before the Senate Committee on the Department of Health and Human Services' proposed 2026 fiscal year budget. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Kraft Heinz announced on Tuesday it will stop using artificial colors and dyes from products sold in the U.S. following sustained pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The food giant, which produces Kraft Mac & Cheese, Heinz Ketchup, Capri-Sun and many more products, said it will remove all artificial coloring from its products by 2027 and will not release any additional foods containing synthetic dyes in the interim. “The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of (artificial) colors across the remainder of our portfolio,” said CEO Pedro Navio in a statement. The company previously removed artificial colors from its Mac & Cheese back in 2016. It comes following a previous FDA ban on red dye no.3 in January which banned its usage in food and beverages across America. It comes following direct pressure from Kennedy, who met with executives from a number of top food companies to pressure them into removing artificial dyes before the end of his term. The health secretary “made clear his intention to take action unless the industry is willing to be proactive with solutions,” Bloomberg reported at the time.

Read it at CNN

5
Dem Rep Cancels Town Hall After Appearing on Minnesota Shooting List
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.16.25 8:50PM EDT 
Published 06.16.25 5:35PM EDT 
U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI)
Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.) canceled a town hall event Monday. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Hillary Scholten, a Democrat from Michigan, canceled a town hall event Monday after learning that her name was on the alleged target list of Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter. “After being made aware that my name was on a list connected to the recent tragic shooting in Minnesota, my office has made the difficult decision to postpone our planned town hall in Muskegon,” Scholten said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution and to not divert additional law enforcement resources away from protecting the broader public at this time, this is the responsible choice,” she added, noting that the event would be rescheduled. Boelter, 57, is accused of killing Democratic Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home on Saturday morning. Boelter is also believed to have injured state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. He was arrested late Sunday night near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, and is facing both federal and state charges, including stalking and first-degree murder. Officials have said that Boelter allegedly had firearms in his car, along with a list of names of 45 elected officials in his notebooks.

Read it at Axios

6
‘White Lotus’ Star Slams ‘Global Icon’ as ‘Worst Bully Ever’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.16.25 3:00PM EDT 
Jason Isaacs
Theo Wargo/WireImage

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs is calling out “the worst bully ever,” who just so happens to be an A-list actor. In a new profile for Vulture, Isaacs was asked about a story he’s told in years past, about an actor who pushed him out of a shot on an unnamed project. “Oh Jesus,” Isaacs said, “Did worse than that. Was the worst bully ever and a global icon. Did all the old tricks of doing a completely different performance off-camera than on. Yeah, it sucked. I’d never seen anything like it. Before, I would’ve licked the ground that this person walked on.” Isaacs “mimed” the interaction to The Telegraph in 2011, but was first quoted about it in 2020, when he told Backstage, “One famous, late, knighted actor literally physically shoved me out of the shot with his elbows.” Isaacs has never named the actor in question, but said he has many such stories he could tell about various well-known people: “I know where all the bodies are buried. I often fantasize about doing a junket and telling the truth, and when I win the lottery, possibly that will be the case. But there is no value, other than masochism and sabotage, in telling people the truth about people I’ve worked with or experiences I’ve had. Acting is all about secrets.”

Read it at Vulture

7
Southwest Airlines Adds Safety Tool to Avoid Runway Danger
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 4:08PM EDT 
Southwest Airlines adds a new cockpit-alert safety tool to almost all its aircrafts.
Southwest Airlines adds a new cockpit-alert safety tool to almost all its aircrafts. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines has announced that it will be adding a cockpit-alert safety tool to almost all of its 800 aircraft. The Honeywell-designed “SmartRunway” and “SmartLanding” software warn pilots with audio and text alerts when a potential risk to the aircraft is detected during takeoff or landing, such as the pilot going too fast during landing, flying at the wrong altitude, or using the wrong runway. “It is a really powerful tool, we believe, to add more barriers to potentially bad outcomes,” Southwest’s chief operating officer, Andrew Watterson, told The Wall Street Journal. “Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Southwest,” he added in a Honeywell press release. According to the press release, Honeywell’s system is meant to help “break the chain of events that may lead to runway accidents” by “proactively” notifying pilots. This new safety tool comes amid a handful of crashes and close calls at airports, including a Southwest flight that almost took off from a taxiway rather than a runway at the Orlando International Airport in Florida in March. Airplane incidents “happen more than we want to think that they happen,” said Thea Feyereisen, senior aerospace engineer at Honeywell.

Read it at The Hill

8
Pilot Spots Key Detail in Air India Crash Footage That Could Explain What Went Wrong
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 1:35PM EDT 
AHMEDABAD, INDIA - JUNE 14: The wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is being lifted by a crane
Raju Shinde/Getty Images

A veteran aviator says he’s spotted a crucial detail in footage of the Air India crash that could offer a clue to what caused the disaster, which killed 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. Pilot Steve Schreiber believes the Boeing 787 Dreamliner may have suffered a dual engine failure after he noticed the plane’s Ram Access Turbine (RAT) deploying shortly after takeoff. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Schreiber points to the moment the RAT appears as a “little gray dot” under the fuselage—just as the aircraft begins drifting towards the ground. He explained that the purpose of the RAT “is to provide electrical and hydraulic pressure for the aircraft in an extreme emergency,” such as in the event of a “massive electrical failure, massive hydraulic failure, or a dual engine failure.” While any one of those scenarios could trigger the RAT, Schreiber—who has 26 years of experience as a pilot, according to the New York Post—said, “the fact that the airplane is mushing out of the sky gives the idea it was a dual engine failure.” The final words of the doomed plane’s captain—“Mayday… no thrust, losing power, unable to lift”—also appear to suggest a serious issue with engine power.

Read it at New York Post

9
World’s Most Popular Museum Shuts Down in Spontaneous Strike
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 1:54PM EDT 
Louvre Museum
Visitors line up near the glass Pyramid to enter the Louvre Museum in April 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

Tourists hoping to visit the Louvre this morning were left frustrated when, without warning, the Paris museum remained shuttered well past its scheduled opening. As one American visitor told AP, the scene was a “Mona Lisa moan,” with “thousands of people waiting, no communication, no explanation.” Inside, a group of gallery attendants, security guards, and ticket takers had turned a monthly staff meeting into a spontaneous strike. The employees say they can no longer ignore the untenable toll that the museum’s 30,000 daily visitors take on its centuries-old infrastructure. According to a memo from museum President Laurence des Cars, the palace is plagued by leaks and fluctuating temperatures that endanger its artworks, and its outdated amenities can’t accommodate the constant overcrowding. In January, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decade-long, €800 million renovation plan for the museum. Now, employees say the plan is too little, too late from a government that has decreased its subsidies for the museum by nearly a quarter in the last decade. But while the home of the Mona Lisa remains closed today, the strike has an end in sight. A representative from the staff union told AP the museum may reopen as early as Wednesday.

Read it at Associated Press

10
Joey Chestnut Returns to Hot Dog Eating Contest After Ban
William Vaillancourt
Published 06.16.25 3:00PM EDT 
Joey Chestnut
BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Joey Chestnut will participate in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th after a year away, the competitive eater announced Monday. Chestnut missed the 2024 edition after a disagreement with Major League Eating over his sponsorship with Impossible Foods, a maker of plant-based hot dogs. “While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs,” the 16-time champion wrote on X. “To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with. I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground.” Chestnut, who won the Coney Island competition each year from 2007 to 2014 and from 2016 to 2023, set the record in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs in ten minutes. The Nathan’s contest has been held annually since 1979; in July 2020, it was conducted at a different venue without a crowd and with only five contestants.

Read it at ESPN

