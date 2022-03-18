Moderna Asks FDA for Approval of Second COVID Booster Jab

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna has followed Pfizer in requesting approval from the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second booster shot against COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to spawn new hot spots around the world. The second booster would be available to any adult in the U.S. who has already been fully vaccinated and boosted once with any of the approved vaccines. Moderna has based its request on Omicron variant data published out of Israel and the U.S. Pfizer applied to the FDA for authorization of its second booster for people 65 and older last week.