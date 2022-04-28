Moderna, in a First, Requests FDA Authorization to Vaccinate Kids Under 6 Against COVID-19
FINALLY
Moderna has become the first COVID-19 vaccination producer to seek emergency authorization to put the jab in the arms of kids under age 6. On Thursday, Moderna announced it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID vaccine for the youngest kids. Currently, the Moderna jab is only authorized for adults, but the pharmaceutical company says it will file all paperwork to regulators by May 9 to get an OK as well for 6- to 11-year-olds and 12- to 17-year-olds, The New York Times reports. The move paves the way for the nation’s youngest demographic to be offered protection, which could be vital in moving past the pandemic: The 18 million kiddos under age 6 are America’s last age group who have yet to be given an OK for vaccination against the virus that has led to nearly 1 million deaths.