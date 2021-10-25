Moderna Says Its Data Shows Its COVID Vax Is Safe and Effective for Kids Age 6 to 11
ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective repellent against the virus for children ages 6 through 11, according to a company press release. The New York Times reports that after administering two shots of the vaccine—50 micrograms per jab, about half the adult dose—28 days apart, children in the trials had antibody levels that were 1.5 times higher than young adult levels. Last week, the FDA approved the 50 microgram position as a half-dose booster shot of the Moderna vaccine. According to the pharmaceutical company, most of the side effects reported in the 6 to 11 age group were mild or moderate, like fatigue, headache, fever, and pain at the injection site. The results, which the company have not released in entirety, will be subject to an independent committee’s review 12 months after the second dose. The FDA has not yet decided on Moderna’s July request for vaccine approval for ages 12 through 17. The company says it is planning to submit results to the FDA and regulatory agencies worldwide.