Moderna Says Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective Six Months On
REASSURING
Moderna has cited new data showing its coronavirus vaccine is still more than 90 percent effective up to six months after a person has received their second shot. The final-stage trial of the vaccine showed “continued strong efficacy,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. The vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective at stopping severe cases of COVID-19, and more than 90 percent effective overall, starting two weeks after the second dose. Initial results had earlier put the vaccine’s effectiveness at 94 percent. The company also cited data from mouse studies that appeared to show progress with its variant-specific vaccine candidates. “The new preclinical data on our variant-specific vaccine candidates give us confidence that we can proactively address emerging variants. Moderna will make as many updates to our COVID-19 vaccine as necessary until the pandemic is under control,” CEO Stéphane Bancel said.