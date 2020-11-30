Moderna Says No One Who Took Its Vaccine in Trials Developed Severe COVID Symptoms
MEDICAL MARVEL
Nobody who took Moderna’s vaccine in trials developed severe symptoms of COVID-19, the drug maker announced Monday. According to The Guardian, final results from Moderna’s Phase Three trials showed that the vaccine is 94 percent effective and the U.S. company will now submit that data to regulators for approval. Moderna said the U.S. will get first access to its vaccine, and it expects to have 20 million doses ready for use by the end of this year. The Phase Three tests saw 30,000 people given the vaccine, with no serious side effects. Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “This positive primary analysis confirms the ability of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19 disease with 94.1 percent efficacy and importantly, the ability to prevent severe COVID-19 disease.”