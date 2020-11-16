Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Shows 95 Percent Protection, Less Need for Deep Freeze Storage
GLIMMER OF HOPE
It feels like it’s been a long time since Anthony Fauci has delivered good news—but here it is. U.S. biotech firm Moderna announced Monday that preliminary analysis shows that its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective at preventing the disease. It appears to be particularly effective at stopping people from falling severely ill, according to The Washington Post. “It’s extremely good news. If you look at the data, the numbers speak for themselves,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Moderna’s vaccine was co-developed with Fauci’s institute and is being tested in 30,000 people. While Pfizer’s recently announced vaccine needs ultra-cold storage at around minus 75C, Moderna said its vaccine would be easier to store as it remains stable at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to six months, and can be kept in a standard fridge for up to 30 days.