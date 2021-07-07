This Virtually Invisible Laptop Stand Is One of Our Favorites and It’s on Sale for Under $20
LIFT IT UP
Whether you’re working from home permanently, figuring out a hybrid model, or just want better posture at your office desk, a laptop stand can be the answer to your pains. Sitting at a computer all day is tough on anyone’s body, so it’s only right to find the best way to elevate your screens and keep your back in alignment. The MOFT laptop stand has been my favorite addition to my desk set up in the last year. Because of its minimalist design (and the fact that it just sticks to the bottom of my laptop), I can bring it anywhere and everywhere, from the coffee table to the coffee shop.
MOFT Laptop Stand - Classic
MOFT Laptop Stand - Mini
The MOFT system hides sturdy metal panels under a woven wrap, keeping it sleek and virtually invisible when not in use. Right now, the classic stand is 33% off, making it the best under $20 purchase of your month.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.