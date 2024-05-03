Mohamed Al-Fayed’s Daughter Tells Court She Did Not Steal Her Little Brother’s iPhone

Mohamed Al-Fayed’s daughter on Friday pleaded not guilty to a charge over the alleged robbery of her brother’s iPhone at the family’s mansion in southern England.

Camilla Fayed, 39, is accused of ordering her bodyguards to rob the device belonging to her sibling, Omar, 36, in the gym of Barrow Green Court in Surrey in May 2020. Fayed spoke only to confirm her identity and enter her plea at the hearing at Guildford Crown Court, the BBC reports.

Her husband, Mohamad Esreb, and the couple’s close protection officers—Matthew Littlewood and Andrew Bott—have also each been charged with a single count of robbery in connection with the alleged incident. Esreb and Bott pleaded not guilty at the Friday hearing while Littlewood, a decorated Afghanistan veteran, was working overseas and will enter a plea at a later date, according to MailOnline.

Fayed, a fashion entrepreneur who more recently opened a high-end vegan restaurant in London, is the third of the four children that the Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who died at the age of 94 in 2023, had with his Finnish model second wife, Heini Wathén.

The late businessman, who was known for his ownership of the upmarket Harrods department store and the Premier League soccer club Fulham F.C., also had another child, Dodi, during his first marriage to Samira Khashoggi.

Dodi, Camilla’s half-brother, died in the 1997 Paris car crash that also claimed the life of his romantic partner at the time, Princess Diana.