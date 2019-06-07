Former Minneapolis Cop Sentenced to 12.5 Years for Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Woman

A former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder for the shooting death of an unarmed woman—who’d called the cops to report a potential crime—has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. Mohamed Noor fired one shot that killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. He was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April. At trial, Noor said Damond, who’d called police to report what sounded like a potential sexual assault, scared his partner when she approached their squad car in an alley near her home. “There was a threat, and my intention was to stop the threat,” he said. “I fired once, and then the threat took a couple steps back.” His lawyers argued it was a “tragedy,” but not a crime.