KING OF ALL BAD LOOKS
Trump Cozies Up to Saudi Crown Prince for Photo at G-20
It seemingly wasn’t enough to be seen joking with Vladimir Putin about making journalists disappear and Russia’s election meddling. President Donald Trump capped off his day in Osaka, Japan, on Friday by posing for pictures next to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman at the G-20 summit. A week ago, a U.N. report concluded there was “credible evidence” the crown prince orchestrated the killing and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi. But that report appears to have left Trump untroubled, as he is scheduled to also have breakfast with MBS on Saturday. The U.S. president later held talks with Brazil’s far-right authoritarian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has compared black activists to animals and once told a female political opponent he wouldn’t rape her because she was “ugly.” “He is a special man, doing very well, very much loved by the people of Brazil,” Trump said, smiling broadly.