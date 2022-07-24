Moldova’s Prime Minister Is ‘Very Worried’ About a Potential Russian Invasion
ARE WE NEXT?
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that she fears her country may be the next target. Moldova is a small nation that borders Ukraine—Axios reported that there are 1,500 Russian troops stationed in Transnistria, a region the outlet described as an “unrecognized breakaway state internationally recognized as part of Moldova.” Gavrilita spoke about Transnistria in Sunday’s interview, saying the troops there are fueling much of the fear and making her “very worried.” Gavrilita said her fear was not specific to Moldova, as Russia’s disregard for international law signifies a threat for all small nations. “This is a very difficult position not just for Moldova but for any small country, any country that relies on the rules-based international order,” she said.