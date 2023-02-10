CHEAT SHEET
Moldova Says Russia Crossed Its Airspace to Hit Ukraine
Russia breached Moldovan airspace in its Friday attack on Ukraine, the Moldovan government said. At least one missile fired from the Black Sea into Ukraine crossed Moldova’s sovereign airspace, the government said, adding that no one was hurt. Moldova also said a missile crossed Romanian airspace, which Romania—a NATO member—denied. Such a breach would be a very serious matter, analysts say. The Russian ambassador to Moldova was summoned over the incident. Separately, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced on Friday that her 18-month-old government would resign, ending a critical period for the country, which sits on Ukraine’s border.