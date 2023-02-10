CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Moldova Says Russia Crossed Its Airspace to Hit Ukraine

    TAKE COVER

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Smoke rises during Russian shelling in the front line city of Bakhmut on Feb. 9, 2023.

    Yevhen Titov/Reuters

    Russia breached Moldovan airspace in its Friday attack on Ukraine, the Moldovan government said. At least one missile fired from the Black Sea into Ukraine crossed Moldova’s sovereign airspace, the government said, adding that no one was hurt. Moldova also said a missile crossed Romanian airspace, which Romania—a NATO member—denied. Such a breach would be a very serious matter, analysts say. The Russian ambassador to Moldova was summoned over the incident. Separately, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced on Friday that her 18-month-old government would resign, ending a critical period for the country, which sits on Ukraine’s border.

    Read it at BBC