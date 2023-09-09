Moldova Soccer Star Dies at 26 in Hiking Accident
‘TRAGIC’
Moldovan soccer star Violeta Mitul, 26, has died in a hiking accident, the Union of European Football Associations announced Friday. UEFA said the defender was on a mountain hike with club-mates when she got “involved in a tragic accident,” but provided no further details. Mitul won 40 caps for Moldova during her career and was one of the country’s leading players, according to UEFA. Earlier this year, Mitul joined Icelandic club Einherji following stints in Spain, Italy, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. She won the Moldovan and Romanian Cups with Alga Tiraspol and Vasas Femina, respectively, early on in her career and while Moldova did not make it to this year’s Women’s World Cup, Mitul played in all 10 of her country’s qualifying matches. CNN has reached out to Einherji and the Moldovan Football Association for comment.