Mole-a-Lago! Insider Led FBI to Trump’s Document Stash, Report Says
FRIENDLY FIRE
Is there a mole at Mar-a-Lago? That’s certainly the suggestion from two senior government officials who revealed to Newsweek that a “confidential human source” was able to tell the FBI which classified documents Donald Trump still had at Mar-a-Lago and where the documents were. Officials who executed the search warrant later removed some 10-15 boxes of documents Monday, some of which were in Trump’s safe. The officials told Newsweek that the agency was hoping to avoid a politicized media blitz when they arrived to the Palm Beach residence so chose to do it while he was away in New Jersey. Presidential records belong to the National Archives, according to the 1978 Presidential Records Act. But a 2018 law Trump signed, which made the act of removing or retaining classified documents a felony, may have come back to bite him.