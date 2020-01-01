‘Captain America’ Actress Arrested for Allegedly Killing Mom in Kansas Home
Kansas police arrested an actress featured in Captain America: The First Avenger on a second-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her mother to death in December, The Kansas City Star reports. Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a small on-screen role and assisted in the production of the Marvel flick, was apprehended by Olathe police after her 68-year-old mother, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, was found dead in her home on Dec. 20. In the Captain America movie, Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, played “Stark Girl” and assisted director Joe Johnson. “Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” she reportedly told a comic book publication in 2011. According to Fitzgerald’s IMDb page, she also has directed and produced a number of small projects and acted in short films. She is reportedly being held on $500,000 bond.