Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Celebrity beauty brands tend to get a bad rap—and in many cases, it’s warranted. But every so often, one comes along that actually walks the walk. Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty (pronounced “wise”) is one of those rare exceptions. The skincare brand has earned a loyal following for its clinically-backed formulas, luxe packaging, and multi-benefit products that actually do what they promise—no 12-step routine required. Case in point: the brand’s cult-favorite Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads and Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum, both of which have become mainstays in Sims’ own daily lineup.

Now, two years in, YSE Beauty is celebrating its anniversary with a pair of multitasking launches that are every bit as effective as they are pretty. Meet the limited edition Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks (a celebratory spinoff of the original) and Like a Gloss Hydrating Lip Tints—two high-performance staples designed to brighten tired under-eyes and add a wash of color to your lips (with plenty of hydration to boot).

“These launches really reflect what YSE is all about—performance-driven, skin-loving staples you actually look forward to using,” Sims tells The Daily Beast. “Hitting our two-year mark feels so surreal and exciting. We wanted to celebrate with products that deliver on every level.”

Sims—an entrepreneur, supermodel, podcast host, activist, and mom of three—isn’t exactly working with endless free time. That’s why her products are intentionally easy to use and designed to fit into real life. “I always start my day with a celery juice and a quick but effective skincare lineup,” she says. Unsurprisingly, YSE is the star of the show.

Even two years after launch, Sims still swears by her original formulas. “It’s like a full night’s sleep in a tube. If your concealer and eye cream had a baby… Wide Awake would be it,” she says of the bestselling YSE eye cream.

As with everything in the line, the new products are made to multitask—delivering maximum results with minimal effort. “You can throw them in your bag, use them in the car, or apply them between meetings and school drop-off,” Sims says. “They’re quick, effective, and still make you feel pulled together.”

Like a Gloss Hydrating Lip Tints

If a French girl’s no-makeup makeup look came in a tube, this would be it. The Like a Gloss Hydrating Lip Tints bring that juicy, just-bitten sheen with a dose of serious moisture—no stickiness, no fuss.

“Our Like a Gloss Hydrating Lip Tints were a natural next step after the success of our Hydrating Lip Mask,” Sims explains. “People were obsessed with how nourishing and shiny the mask was, and we kept hearing, ‘Can you make this—but with color?’ So we did.”

Like a Gloss Lip Tint Formulated with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter, the tints deliver long-lasting hydration with a sheer wash of color. The finish is plush, the texture buttery, and the shades are flattering on just about everyone. See At YSE Beauty

The Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks (Limited-Edition)

As the name suggests, these cooling gel masks are doing the most. Infused with vitamin C, peptides, and allantoin, they target puffiness, fatigue, and stubborn dark circles that insist on showing up uninvited.

“They’ve been a fan favorite since day one,” Sims says. “We wanted to mark the milestone with a limited-edition version—same powerful formula, just with a celebratory twist.”

Limited Edition Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks Plus, these cooling eye masks stay in place, don’t slide around, and actually feel like they’re doing something—in just 15 minutes. They’re the ultimate hack for faking a full night’s rest—or at least a solid power nap—when you definitely didn’t get one. See At YSE Beauty

The latest launches slide seamlessly into any routine, whether you’re doing a full beat or just trying to feel human before school drop-off. And they’re proof that YSE Beauty isn’t just coasting on star power. With gentle yet effective formulas and packaging that actually earns its place on your top shelf, this birthday drop is the ultimate way to celebrate.