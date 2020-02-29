Milwaukee Brewery Shooter Loved Building Mail-Order Guns, Thought Work Was ‘Spying’ On Him
Anthony Ferrill, the 51-year-old electrician who fatally shot five co-workers at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, liked to build guns out of mail-order parts he bought online, neighbors have told reporters. The married father-of-two also told his neighbor, Erna Rosenspires, that he’d slipped or fallen off a ladder at the brewery several years ago and hurt his shoulder, forcing him to miss work. He told the neighbor that irritating “spies” from the brewery were lurking near his house, making sure he wasn’t faking the injury. His neighbors described him as a “nice” man who walked his Dobermin pinscher every day. No motive has been given in the shooting spree. Five men, ranging in age from 33 to 60, were killed before Ferrill turned the gun on himself.