BRUTAL
Mom, 3 Kids Among the Dead in San Diego Murder-Suicide
Three young children were killed early Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide in San Diego that police say also left both parents dead.According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, police believe the children’s father arrived at the home in Paradise Hills and shot his estranged wife and four kids before firing the gun at himself. San Diego Police Department Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told reporters the victims found dead at the scene included a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old man. A 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. An 11-year-old child was described as the sole survivor of the shooting but was listed as in critical condition late Saturday. Police responded to the house at about 7 a.m. local time after receiving a 911 call in which only arguing could be heard in the background, and a neighbor soon called to report what sounded like a nail gun being fired as police were en route.