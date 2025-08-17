Mom, 53, Loses Arm in Freak Mini Golf Accident
A mother of four has lost her arm after a palm tree fell on her as she was celebrating her son’s 13th birthday at a miniature golf course. Adela Magaña was sitting on a bench and watching her children play mini golf at Golf N’ Stuff in Ventura, California, when the tree fell on top of her. Magaña’s 22-year-old son told the VC Star, “I heard a screeching sound—like a branch breaking. I thought nothing of it, but then I heard a big old thump, and people were running toward my mom.” Magaña’s husband, Amando, and two other men lifted the 40-foot tree off her and the family worked to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, her nerves and blood vessels were too damaged, and doctors were forced to amputate her right arm just below the shoulder. The 53-year-old is now in recovery. Her daughter told the VC Star, ”She’s not able to talk, but she’s able to nod her head. She has a long journey ahead of her.”