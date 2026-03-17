Mom Accused of Killing Husband and Writing Grief Book Learns Her Fate

Longtime Showtime at the Apollo host Kiki Shepard has died at the age of 74. TMZ said the face of the iconic music showcase, born Chiquita Renee Shepard, suffered a massive heart attack. Her representative, LaShirl Smith, confirmed her death according to the Daily Mail. The Texas native led the show from 1987 until 2002, working with comedians like Steve Harvey, Rudy Rush, and Sinbad at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem. As well as her hosting work, she also had screen credits in Everybody Hates Chris, Grey’s Anatomy, A Different World, Baywatch, and NYPD Blue, according to Deadline. She also did work on Broadway, in Bubbling Brown Sugar, Porgy and Bess, and Reggae. Before her 15-year stint at the Apollo, where she raised the curtain on so many performers’ careers, she worked as a professional dancer touring around the world, including for the prestigious D.C. Repertory Dance Company. During her time in Harlem, she was known as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion.”
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- 1‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host Dies at 74STORIED CAREERHer work stretched from Broadway to Harlem and onto the big screen.
- 2Grief Book Writer Accused of Killing Husband Learns Her FateHORROR SHOWThe 35-year-old mom of three tried to poison him more than once.
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- 3Iconic Singer-Songwriter, 86, Announces Farewell TourONE LAST HURRAHThe folk legend is touring one last time.
- 4Marvel Star Expecting Baby With Actress GirlfriendHOLLYWOOD HEIRThe two Hollywood stars have been together for about four years.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 5‘Back to the Future’ Star Has Died at Age 89‘ACTOR’S ACTOR’The actor passed away from complications related to a back surgery, according to his family.
- 6RFK Jr. Humiliated as Judge Torpedoes Vaccine Shake-UpJABBEDThe health secretary’s efforts to upend vaccine policy were halted for the time being.
- 7World’s Busiest Airport Plunged Into Chaos by Drone StrikeFLIGHTS GROUNDEDThe attack caused a major fuel tank fire at the international transportation hub.
- 8‘SNL’ Legend to Host First Episode of New U.K. EditionLIVE FROM LONDONThe British version of the legendary sketch comedy show will premiere on March 21.
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- 9Much-Lauded Cruise Liner Becomes Virus-Ridden Sea HospitalSEA SICKThe Star Princess only embarked on its maiden voyage five months ago and has already hit stormy seas.
- 10The Cities Where Rent Prices Are Finally DroppingFINALLY SOME RELIEFRents are dropping in some areas, but remain above pre-pandemic levels.
Mom Accused of Killing Husband and Writing Grief Book Learns Her Fate
A Utah woman accused of murdering her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief has been found guilty on all charges. A jury found mom-of-three Kouri Richins guilty of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with fentanyl. The eight-person jury deliberated for three hours Monday before finding she had snuck five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into his cocktail at their home in Park City in 2022. The 35-year-old was convicted of aggravated murder, as well as one count of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud, and one count of forgery. The court heard that she had been $4.5 million in debt, and had hoped to cash in on her husband’s life insurance. They also heard that she had tried and failed to poison him weeks before, on Valentine’s Day, with a fentanyl-laced sandwich. Brad Bloodworth, the Summit County prosecutor, said, “She wanted to leave Eric Richins but did not want to leave his money.” The victim’s sister, Amy Richins, said afterward that she was “just very happy that we got justice for my brother.” Her sentencing is scheduled for May 13, where she faces possible life in prison without parole.
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Legendary folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins is calling it quits after one last tour. Collins, 86, announced the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” Tour on her Instagram on Monday, capping off her historic career that’s lasted over six decades. The tour’s name is a reference to the famous Crosby, Stills & Nash song, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which Stephen Stills wrote about Collins in 1969, when the two were a couple. The folk star is scheduled to perform over 40 concerts in 2026, with additional dates to be announced. Joining Collins throughout the tour are special guests Richard Thompson, Bruce Cockburn, Livingston Taylor, Elles Bailey, and the High Kings, among others to be announced later. A press release said that after she finishes the main tour, she will supplement it with the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes - Celebration Encore,” which is described as “a series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike.” Collins is set to be inducted into the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame on March 24, where she will be honored alongside Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, among others.
It’s a baby! Actors Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child together, TMZ announced on Monday. The couple hasn’t yet announced a due date or whether it’s a girl or a boy. The news comes as both stars undertake some of the biggest projects of their careers. Stan, who is best known for his role as Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl and Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release a new film Fjord. He’s also keeping his Marvel muscle popping as in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Not to be outdone, Wallis has a full plate of work as well. Mutiny, her action film with Jason Statham, is coming to theaters in August. She’ll also appear in Netflix’s upcoming project about the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, UNABOM. The two actors are starting their new family after four years together as a couple. Though few details about their baby is known, what is certain is that the child will have an international background. Stan is Romanian and American, while Wallis was born in Oxford, England.
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Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
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If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category.
Matt Clark, the actor best known for his role as Chester the bartender in “Back to the Future Part III,” has died. He was 89 years old. His family told the outlet TMZ that he passed away in his Austin, Texas home following complications related to a surgery performed on his back. Clark’s loved ones say he “died the way he lived, on his terms.” Clark was active in film and TV for decades. Beyond “Back to the Future,” he was known from his role on the shows “Grace Under Fire,” “Bonanza,” and “Kung Fu.” He also acted in the classic “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.” Clark shared the screen with many Hollywood legends, including Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. But despite his proximity to these stars, Clark’s family says he didn’t care about fame and celebrity. Instead, he was an “actor’s actor” with a love and respect for his craft. He was also “impressed” by working with good people who loved their families, and felt “lucky” about his decades-long career, according to loved ones.
A federal judge in Massachusetts temporarily shut down a series of vaccine decisions made by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the past year. Among Kennedy’s changes that were shot down in the Massachusetts court were cutting off access to COVID vaccines and reducing the number of diseases covered by routine immunization. U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy noted in his decision on Monday that Kennedy’s changes to the childhood immunization schedule were “arbitrary and capricious,” and bypassed the evidence-based review process that the vaccine committee has utilized in the past. “Unfortunately, the government has disregarded those methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions,” Murphy, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, wrote in his decision. Regarding the ruling, Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon told The New York Times that “HHS looks forward to this judge’s decision being overturned just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing.” The Daily Beast reached out to HHS for comment.
Flights at Dubai International Airport were suspended for several hours after an Iranian drone struck a fuel tank. The airport, the busiest in the world in terms of international travel, was left in chaos after the missile strike on Monday resulted in a major fuel tank blaze. There have been no reported injuries from the fire. The attack is Iran’s third on the airport since the U.S. and Israel launched missile strikes on Tehran on Feb. 28. Dubai International Airport confirmed the “gradual resumption” of some flights to and from the transportation hub to select destinations after its flights were suspended as a precautionary measure. The closure forced Emirates Airlines to reroute several of its flights to European destinations such as Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin, with other flights diverted to the United Arab Emirates city’s second airport, Al Maktoum International. Other airlines, such as Air India and Air India Express, canceled all their planned flights to Dubai on Monday in response to the drone attack. Dubai International Airport was previously targeted on the first day of the Iran conflict, with two drones falling near the facility on March 11.
America’s most influential live-comedy institution is crossing the Atlantic with a seasoned captain at the helm, at least for the start. Tina Fey, the legendary writer-turned-cast member of Saturday Night Live, will host the inaugural episode of SNL UK, a British spin-off of the American show that first went on air in 1975. Fey will host on March 21 alongside musical guest Wet Leg, an indie rock band from England. The comedian’s debut across the pond will mark the seventh time she has hosted an episode of a show called SNL. Unlike its predecessor, the British version of the sketch show will run 75 minutes instead of the typical 90. It will also begin at 10 p.m. local time. Following Fey, hosting duties will pass to Jamie Dornan, then Riz Ahmed, both actors from the U.K. The show’s cast members include mostly unknown comedians, actors, and TikTok stars. There will be one familiar face keeping the show on track from afar: SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels. Each week, episodes will air on Sky One and its streaming service, Now. American audiences can watch each episode the following day on Peacock.
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Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.
CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.
The at-home test kit includes the Wesper device, a clinical-grade sleep apnea test that uses two medical sensors to measure your breathing, oxygen levels, snoring, and overall sleep quality throughout the night. The kit also includes a physician evaluation and, if you qualify, a prescription for treatment. Getting started is simple—just download the Wesper app, set up the device, wear it for two nights in a row, and wait for your results to be reviewed by a medical professional. The comprehensive test delivers lab-quality insights from the comfort of your own bed, making it a convenient alternative to traditional sleep studies.
A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.
A gleaming new cruise ship has been hit by a norovirus outbreak that left more than 150 passengers and crew sick, not long after its maiden voyage and a celebrity christening. The Star Princess—christened just months ago by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila, designated godparents by Princess Cruises—reported 104 sick passengers and 49 ill crew members during a Caribbean voyage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program was notified on March 11, less than a week into the March 7–14 sailing from Fort Lauderdale. Reported symptoms were diarrhea and vomiting. In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises isolated the sick, ramped up disinfection, and collected stool samples. “We quickly disinfected every area of the ship,” the company said, describing those affected as experiencing “mild gastrointestinal illness.” The ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on March 14, underwent “comprehensive cleaning,” and departed again that afternoon.
Rents are finally easing in parts of the South and Mountain West. Austin, Texas, saw the largest drop, with median rent down nearly 6 percent from a year ago. Rent prices in San Antonio, New Orleans, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, and Salt Lake City also fell between 2 and 5 percent. Meanwhile, some cities are seeing the opposite: rents climbed 5 percent in Virginia Beach, Virginia and California’s Bay Area; 4 percent in Chicago; and 3 percent in St. Louis, where construction is constrained by space and zoning. Nationally, the median rent for new leases is down 1.5 percent from last year but still sits about 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels at $1,400 a month, according to Apartment List. A Harvard report shows a record number of renters spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities. It comes as soaring housing costs are pushing homeownership further out of reach. In 2025, first-time buyers were a record high of 40 years old on average, while the typical homebuyer across all age groups was 59, according to the National Association of Realtors.