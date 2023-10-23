Mom Arrested After Abducting Her 8 Kids From Foster Homes, Police Say
‘BIZARRE BEHAVIOR’
A mother was arrested in California on Saturday after she allegedly abducted her eight children from foster homes and drove them across the country, authorities said. The Anderson Police Department said its officers received a call requesting a welfare check on a group of six children accompanied by a woman “displaying bizarre behavior.” When officers arrived, they identified the woman as 36-year-old Trista Fullerton of Rogers, Arkansas, and discovered there was a felony arrest warrant out on her for the abduction of eight children. “Officers learned that Fullerton was the biological mother of all of the children, however had lost her custodial rights and had abducted the children from their foster placements,” the police department said in a statement. Fullerton was arrested and all eight of the kids were located and “released to Shasta County Children and Family Services for reunification with their guardians in Arkansas,” the statement added.