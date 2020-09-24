Mom at School Football Game Tased for Refusing to Wear Mask
OWN GOAL
A mom at an eighth grade football game who refused to comply with Ohio’s state mask mandate was tased and arrested by local police in an incident that quickly went viral on social media Wednesday. The arrested mom apparently had a face mask in her pocket but refused to wear it and then resisted arrest. “Everyone that came through ticketing tonight was reminded... that mouths and noses needed to be covered,” Athletic Director of Logan Middle School, Theresa Schultheiss, said. Of the 300 fans at the game, there were issues with just two, she added. Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton praised his staff’s handling of the issue. “We’re talking about an individual who didn’t follow the rules and made a spectacle of herself,” he said.