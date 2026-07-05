Mom’s Vax Tale on RFK Jr. Group’s Podcast Takes Dark Turn

An Idaho mother who blamed childhood vaccines for the deaths of her 18-month-old twins on a podcast produced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former anti-vaccine group has been charged with their murders.

Andrea Shaw, 23, was arrested by Boise Police Department on June 30 pending extradition to Payette County, Idaho, where she faces two counts of first degree murder, according to a police statement.

Twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw died were found dead on May 1, 2025, with Shaw later partnering with anti-vaccine charity Children’s Health Defense to protest their deaths.

Children’s Health Defense was formerly led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and teamed with Shaw in a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics for “defrauding” families about the safety of vaccines.

In the lawsuit, it claims that the young boy and girl died “eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccines.”

It continues: “On April 23, 2025, both twins were administered hepatitis A, influenza, and DTaP vaccines at their pediatrician’s office in Payette, Idaho. Prior to vaccination, Mrs. Shaw and her mother-in-law warned the pediatrician about a family history of adverse reactions to the flu vaccine on the father’s side.

According to KDTV, the indictment against Shaw alleges suffocation. Facebook/Payette Police Department

“The pediatrician dismissed these concerns, consistent with AAP’s contraindications framework, which does not generally recognize family history of vaccine reactions as a basis for delaying or declining vaccination.”

The lawsuit then alleges: “The following day, April 24, 2025, both twins were brought to the St. Luke’s Emergency Room with severe symptoms including blue lips, lethargy, and sunken eyes. The treating emergency room physician documented the diagnosis as ‘post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.’”

Shaw and her partner Nathaniel also echoed these claims in a podcast hosted by the lobby group, which was founded by RFK Jr.

Despite Shaw’s strong anti-vaccine statements in connection with her childrens’ deaths, KDTV has stated that the indictment against her alleges suffocation.

On May 2, 2025, the Payette Police Department shared a press release upon the discovery of the twins.

“The Payette Police Department is actively investigating a tragic incident involving the deaths of two 18-month-old twins. The incident occurred on May 1, 2025, at a residence in the 1300 block of North 9th Street,” they wrote.

Shaw teamed up with RFK Jr.'s former nonprofit, Children's Health Defense, to speak about the twins in a podcast. Kevin Wurm/REUTERS

“At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a possibly deceased child. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased children—twin siblings—in a shared bed."

While the department hasn’t confirmed allegations of suffocation in its more recent statement, Shaw’s lawyer has maintained that the vaccines were to blame.