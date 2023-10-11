CHEAT SHEET
    Mom Chokes to Death in Rugby Club’s Marshmallow-Eating Contest

    TRAGIC LOSS

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    A general view of the east stand and pitch before the Gallagher Premiership match

    Chris Lishman/Getty

    A 37-year-old woman choked to death on Saturday night after eating marshmallows in a contest at a rugby club’s fundraising event in Wales. According to the BBC, the club, Beddau RFC, shared a message on Facebook, calling Natalie Buss a “wonderful wife, mother, and daughter” and saying they had “lost a very dear friend.” In the post, they announced there would be a one-minute silence before the start of next Saturday’s games. The local area’s member of Parliament, Alex Davies-Jones, said, “My heart goes out to all those affected and my thoughts are with their family and friends.” Although South Wales police are still investigating, it is thought that the incident occurred during a bingo game for the club’s under-10s team. The local council said it would review its policies to ensure health and safety when granting licenses.

