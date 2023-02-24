Philadelphia Mom Discovers Her Baby Has Been Shot While Changing Diaper
STOP THE VIOLENCE
A mother discovered her two-year-old child had been shot after she went to change her baby’s diaper, police revealed on Thursday night. The toddler was among seven people who were shot at an intersection in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. She was shot in the left thigh and is recovering at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. According to CBS, police said the child’s mother was picking up her other kid from after-school care when shots rang out. She only noticed the toddler’s injuries after arriving home and changing its diaper. Apart from a 31-year-old woman, the remaining victims were all juveniles up to the age 0f 17. One of the teens is in a critical condition. Police said they believe not all the victims were the intended targets and are looking for three Black men in connection the shooting, along with a 2011-16 gray four-door Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Pennsylvania tag. Police say the event could be retaliation for a prior shooting but could not confirm.