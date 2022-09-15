Mom Faces Charges After Second Baby Dies While ‘Co-Sleeping’

CHEAT SHEET
A Cincinnati mother was indicted this week after her 6-week-old baby died while “co-sleeping” with her—her second child to die that way in less than two years. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Brooke Hunter was warned about the dangers of co-sleeping after her first child died last year, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Because of that warning, Hunter now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, authorities said. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that any babies under the age of 6 months old should sleep in the same room but separately from parents, to protect them from accidentally being smothered while the parent sleeps.