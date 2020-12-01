Mom in Sweden Arrested on Suspicion of Locking Son in Apartment for Decades

Read it at AFP
A woman in Stockholm was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of keeping her son locked up in their apartment for decades, authorities said. According to AFP, local media in Sweden reported that the man had been held captive for 28 years, starting when he was 12 years old. Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that an unnamed relative of the family found the son while the mother was at the hospital on Sunday. “I’m in shock, brokenhearted, but at the same time relieved. I’ve been waiting for this day for 20 years,” the relative told Expressen.