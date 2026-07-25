Mom Murdered After Calling Husband a Pedophile in Viral TikTok

An Oklahoma influencer who exposed her estranged husband as a pedophile on TikTok was murdered by him less than two weeks later, authorities say. Sara Gilson, 43, and Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, 48, were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head inside Gilson’s home on Thursday after a child called 911. Police said Duffey fatally shot Gilson, a mother of two, before turning the gun on himself. Gilson had just participated in TikTok’s viral “Netflix documentary” trend, posting a mock interview setup that read, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a pedophile.” She added, “I wish I was joking.” Court records show Gilson obtained an emergency protective order against Duffey in June after she alleged that he had a gun, threatened to take his own life, and “went on the run.” The same day, another woman filed a protective order on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter who played on a youth basketball team Duffey coached. That woman alleged that Duffey kissed and touched her teenage daughter, invited her to his hotel room during a tournament, and even offered her money “to keep her quiet.”

People