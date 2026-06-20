Travel

Mom of 2 Dies in Horrific Beach Resort Fire

NIGHTMARE

Nearly 1,700 people were forced to evacuate as the blaze tore through the popular tourist resort.

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

A drone view shows a fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic, June 19, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from social media video.
Gojko Culibrk/Gojko Culibrk via REUTERS

An Italian mother of two was killed after a fire tore through a Dominican Republic resort, forcing nearly 1,700 people to evacuate. Francesca Valentino, 46, died from smoke inhalation after flames engulfed the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe on Friday. Authorities said she was traveling with her husband, whom she met years ago while living in the Dominican Republic. According to local reports, the couple had returned to the island to visit friends and family. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the fire spread rapidly because parts of the resort’s roof were constructed with palm materials and strong winds helped fuel the flames. Three people were transported to nearby medical facilities, while six others were treated at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the blaze remains ongoing.

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Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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