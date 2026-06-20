Mom of 2 Dies in Horrific Beach Resort Fire

An Italian mother of two was killed after a fire tore through a Dominican Republic resort, forcing nearly 1,700 people to evacuate. Francesca Valentino, 46, died from smoke inhalation after flames engulfed the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe on Friday. Authorities said she was traveling with her husband, whom she met years ago while living in the Dominican Republic. According to local reports, the couple had returned to the island to visit friends and family. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the fire spread rapidly because parts of the resort’s roof were constructed with palm materials and strong winds helped fuel the flames. Three people were transported to nearby medical facilities, while six others were treated at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the blaze remains ongoing.