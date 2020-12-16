Mom of Boy ‘Abandoned’ at Goodwill Says He Was Abducted by Would-Be Pimp
CRAZY TWIST
The story of a 2-year-old boy dropped off at a Goodwill in Mississippi with a note that said “abandoned” has taken a strange twist. A woman who claims to be the toddler’s mother surfaced Monday and said she wasn’t the one who left the kid at the thrift store like a bag of used clothing. Instead, according to WREG, she says she traveled with a man she knows from her home in Memphis to Nashville, while a woman she believed was his sister watched the child. Once she was in Nashville, the man allegedly revealed the “sister” was his girlfriend and that he wanted to pimp out the mom. When she refused, she claims, he left her there, went back to Memphis, and took the boy over the state line to drop him off. Authorities have said they have one person in custody. And a Memphis activist is reportedly trying to reunite mother and son.