NFL Star’s Mom Found Dead as Brother Charged With Murder

The brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has been arrested after their mother was found dead in her Atlanta home. Nateal Campbell, the 71-year-old mother of Calais and his seven siblings, was found unresponsive on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they found a man barricaded inside her townhouse at the time, later to be identified as Ciarre Campbell. He is currently in custody at Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife or firearm. The older brother of the 2008 second-round draft pick has a history of alleged criminal activity and mental health concerns, authorities said. The family released a statement confirming Nateal’s death, saying: “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” An attorney for Ciarre Campbell told local outlet WSB-TV: “We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time.”