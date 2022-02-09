Read it at WDRB
The mother of a 4-year-old girl from Kentucky missing for a year was arrested along with her boyfriend, far from home, days after state officials asked for the public’s help in finding the child. Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill were detained in Kansas and booked on a charge of custodial interference, according to WDRB. McKinney’s daughter, Serenity Ann, has not been seen since Christmas 2020, and police say her mother has refused to answer questions. The Kentucky attorney general’s office has labeled her an “endangered child.”