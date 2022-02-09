CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Mom of 4-Year-Old Girl Missing for a Year Arrested With Boyfriend

    SHE’S NOT TALKING

    Tracy Connor

    Shelby County Sheriff, Thomas County Jail

    The mother of a 4-year-old girl from Kentucky missing for a year was arrested along with her boyfriend, far from home, days after state officials asked for the public’s help in finding the child. Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill were detained in Kansas and booked on a charge of custodial interference, according to WDRB. McKinney’s daughter, Serenity Ann, has not been seen since Christmas 2020, and police say her mother has refused to answer questions. The Kentucky attorney general’s office has labeled her an “endangered child.”

    Read it at WDRB