Mom of Slain ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Skips Premiere

BASHING BALDWIN

Alec Baldwin, who was cleared of an involuntary manslaughter charge, also did not attend.

Grace Harrington
Rachel Mason attend the world premiere screening of the movie Rust at the Camerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, on November 20. Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film in 2021.
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The mother of the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins did not attend the premiere of the film because of Alec Baldwin’s “refusal to take responsibility” for the death of her daughter. Rust premiered Wednesday at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland, three years after Baldwin discharged a prop firearm, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. “Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death,” Solovey said in a statement to Deadline. “Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of “Rust,” especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.” Hutchins’ father and sister also skipped the premiere. Baldwin, who was cleared of a manslaughter charge in July, did not attend. The film’s armorer, Hannah Reed-Gutierrez, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. The film does not yet have a theatrical release date.

