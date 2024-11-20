The mother of the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins did not attend the premiere of the film because of Alec Baldwin’s “refusal to take responsibility” for the death of her daughter. Rust premiered Wednesday at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland, three years after Baldwin discharged a prop firearm, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. “Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death,” Solovey said in a statement to Deadline . “Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of “Rust,” especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.” Hutchins’ father and sister also skipped the premiere. Baldwin, who was cleared of a manslaughter charge in July, did not attend. The film’s armorer, Hannah Reed-Gutierrez, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. The film does not yet have a theatrical release date.

Deadline