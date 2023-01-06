Uvalde School Shooter’s Mom Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man

The mother of the Robb Elementary School shooter, who gunned down 19 students and two teachers in May, is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill a man, police said.

Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, was arrested and charged on Jan. 4 with threatening to perform an act of violence as well as assault and battery on Wednesday after a domestic-violent incident, Oklahoma City Police said. The arrest marks the second time this month that police responded to the Oklahoma home where the mother of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos now resides.

According to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast, Oklahoma City Police were first dispatched to Reyes’ home on New Year’s Day after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident. While officers ended up leaving without arresting Reyes or the unidentified man who also lived in the house, authorities were called back just three days later at around 9:56 a.m.—with the man alleging that Reyes had “threatened to kill him.”

The man said that Reyes “became angry with him and told him before she moves out of this house she is going to kill him,” the police report states, adding that “he thinks that she will kill him while he sleeps and he is terrified of her.”

Once officers arrived at the house, Reyes “came outside and started yelling” at the man, who was also with another witness, according to the report. After Reyes was arrested, she denied making violent threats toward the man—even though witnesses corroborated the claims.

Reyes was still being held on a $1,000 bond at the Oklahoma County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon, and it is not immediately clear whether she has retained an attorney.

The Oklahoma arrest, however, isn’t the first time that Reyes has faced legal trouble. According to the Uvalde Leader-News, Reyes was arrested for criminal trespassing and an old warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid license in June. The arrest came just one month after her teenage son killed 21 people with a semi-automatic rifle on May 24, 2022.

At the time of the massacre, which is the third-deadliest school shooting in United States history, the teenager was living with his grandmother. The 66-year-old grandmother, who was shot in the face before driving to the Texas elementary school, was among the 17 people Salvador also injured.

“I have no words to say, I don’t know what he was thinking,” Reyes told Televisa after the shooting. “He had his reasons for doing what he did. Please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me. Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”