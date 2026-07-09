Mom of Woman Lost at Sea Shares Chilling New Theory

The mother of a Michigan woman who vanished during a boating trip in the Bahamas has cast fresh doubt on the account of her daughter’s disappearance, saying she now believes “there was foul play.” Months after Lynette Hooker disappeared while vacationing with her husband, Brian Hooker, her mother, Darlene Hamlett, told Fox News Digital she believes her daughter made it back to the couple’s sailboat before she vanished. “She made it back to the boat, and there was foul play,” Hamlett said, though she declined to explain how she reached that conclusion. “As a mother, it’s taking longer than I would anticipate, but that’s what the Coast Guard told me to say. That’s all I’m saying.” Brian Hooker has consistently maintained that Lynette fell from a dinghy during a nighttime trip and was swept away by strong currents. Her body has never been recovered. The new claims come after U.S. Coast Guard investigators returned to the Bahamas to search the area with dive teams and a cadaver dog before taking the dinghy back to the United States for further forensic testing. The Coast Guard Investigative Service declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Brian Hooker has not been charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing.