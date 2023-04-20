Teen Killed During Man’s Violent Crime Spree Died on Mom’s Birthday
‘THE WORST CALL’
The 15-year-old who was killed after being struck by a vehicle that plowed into him and a group of friends has been remembered as a “wonderful son, brother, friend...who touched the lives of those around him.” A GoFundMe set up on behalf of the family of Wesley Welling, a ninth grade student at Westlake High School in Southern California, reveals the teen died while waiting for a bus home on his mother’s birthday. “He was excited to celebrate his mother's birthday with her that day,” the fundraiser reads. Kelly Welling, Wesley’s mother, subsequently told KTLA: “I pulled up to the scene and they were still doing CPR on him. Literally the worst call … the worst nightmare that any parent can deal with.” The Ventura County Sheriffs Office identified the suspect as Austin Eis, a former student at Westlake who is in custody for a string of crimes committed Tuesday in three Ventura County cities, including the tragic incident in Thousand Oaks, which killed Welling and injured three others. Eis was booked in Ventura County Jail on the following charges: Murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest, kidnapping, felony use of tear gas and assault with a deadly weapon. Eis had allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee earlier the same day, before plowing a white Camry into the teens. Eis’ bail has been set at $5 million. Police said Eis, 24, was experiencing homelessness.