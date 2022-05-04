Mom Charged With Manslaughter After Falling Asleep on Top of Baby
A Minnesota mother has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly falling asleep on top of her 5-month-old daughter while drunk and high. Sarah Declusion, 28, faces up to 15 years in prison on charges of second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment for the January death, according to court documents. According to the criminal complaint, the child’s father arrived home and found the baby stuck between Declusin and the couch. He is said to have started screaming, “You are squishing my baby.” The baby died soon after in a hospital, with the autopsy ruling positional asphyxia as cause of death. According to the complaint, a neighbor called child services two days after the child died, saying Declusin had appeared at her door saying the baby had died and that she had been drunk and on meth and Valium. She added that Declusin said the child’s death “must have been meant to be.”