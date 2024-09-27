Mom Who Was Arrested at Disneyland Plans to Sue, Accuses Park of Lying
TWISTING THE FACTS
The woman who was arrested in a viral video at Disneyland—while wearing Mickey Mouse ears and as her daughters cried for help—has said she will sue the California theme park. Twenty-six-year-old Jessina Diaz, who park officials said tried to sneak her daughters in by lying about their age, told TMZ that, in truth, she had paid for three tickets, but they were taken from her by a Disneyland staff member, along with her phone, when she was removed from the park for trespassing. She said she’s planning to share her side of the story on TikTok, which is where the intense scene first went viral, and explain how Disney has been “twisting” the facts of the situation. Police said they arrested Diaz for failing to provide identification and obstructing an officer, but let her off with a citation after she was booked. They have said they suspect it’s at least the fourth time she has tried to sneak her kids into Disneyland.