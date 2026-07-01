These Low-Sodium Hydration Packs Deliver a Functional Dose of Electrolytes

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Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.
Ignition contains just 150mg of sodium, a fraction of the average 300 to 500mg found in typical electrolyte blends, paired with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Functional ingredients like coconut water and green tea extract round out the formula, supporting hydration without the overload. Each 5g packet mixes easily into 8oz of water, making it simple to work into any routine. The variety pack is the ideal starting point, featuring four delicious flavors: pineapple lychee, açai, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade. Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase any two boxes of Ignition, you’ll receive a complimentary orange water bottle (while supplies last).