These Low-Sodium Hydration Packs Deliver a Functional Dose of Electrolytes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.

Ignition Variety Pack Buy two and get a free water bottle Shop Now momentm Free Shipping