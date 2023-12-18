Momfluencer Ruby Franke Blames Biz Partner While Copping to Child Abuse

A Utah mommy vlogger pleaded guilty on Monday to child abuse charges after disturbing allegations she harmed at least two of her children.

Ruby Franke, a 41-year-old mother of six known for her YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony child abuse at the St. George Courthouse after accepting a plea agreement with the government. In August, she and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested and charged with six counts of child abuse.

The arrest came after police say Franke’s malnourished 12-year-old son, who also had “open wounds and duct tape” on his ankles and wrists, escaped Hildebrandt’s home and sought help from a neighbor on Aug. 30. Later, authorities found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter similarly malnourished at Hildebrandt’s house.

On Friday, Franke’s lawyers released a statement signaling that a plea agreement was nigh—while shifting the blame of the harrowing child abuse allegations on Hildebrandt. Her lawyers said that Franke was a “devoted mother” who “found herself on this challenging path under the influence of Ms. Hildebrant.”

“Ms. Hildebrant systematically isolated Ruby Franke from her extended family, older children, and her husband, Kevin Franke. This prolonged isolation resulted in Ms. Franke being subjected to a distorted sense of morality, shaped by Ms. Hildebrandt’s influence,” the Winward Law statement read.

Since being in jail, however, Franke has “engaged in introspection” and now understands the “full weight of her actions,” her lawyers added. Kevin Franke has since filed for divorce. The Frankes garnered millions of followers online for their sometimes controversial YouTube channel on parenting advice.

Franke will be sentenced in February, where she faces decades in prison.