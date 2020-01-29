In 2020, the world can often seem more divided than ever. In fact, a BBC global survey found that six in ten people say their country is more divided now than it was ten years ago. But momondo has a solution to help bring people together: travel. Founded on the belief in the uniting values of exploration, momondo is a global travel search site that aims to help everyone travel the world. To bring this concept to life, momondo gathered 61 strangers from different countries to create The World Piece: a living manifestation of human connection.
So instead of worrying the year away, momondo dares you to join them in helping to bring the world together. Start by searching for accessible travel deals that allow you to immerse yourself in new cultures all over the globe—you might be surprised at how far you can go for under $500. Travel from NYC to Paris for as low as $252, or from NYC to London for as low as $352. Looking to connect in a warmer setting? For as low as $236, you can fly from JFK to the Dominican Republic. Don’t worry, West Coasters—the deals don’t end in New York. Fly from LAX to Tokyo for only $457, or SFO to New Delhi for only $433. But hurry, because prices will vary once certain options sell out. Wherever you decide to go, use momondo to travel to a country that will open your mind in 2020.
NYC to LON
Valid 2/17-2/25 & other select dates.
NYC to PAR
Valid 2/17-2/24 & other select dates.
JFK to STI
Valid 3/18-3/24 & other select dates.
LAX to TYO
Valid 3/17-3/25 & other select dates.
SFO to DEL
Valid 3/19-3/26 & other select dates.
