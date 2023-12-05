Moms for Liberty Chapter Breaks From National Group Over Rape Allegation
‘SCANDAL’
A local chapter of conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty is breaking away from the national organization after the husband of one of its co-founders was accused of rape, according to a report. Reports emerged last week that Chirstian Ziegler, Florida’s GOP chairman and the spouse of MfL co-founder Bridget Ziegler, was accused of rape by a woman who had previously had a “longstanding consensual three-way sexual relationship” with the Zieglers, according to the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Now the local chapter of MfL in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, is breaking off from the national organization in the wake of the accusations. “It’s hard to advocate for parental rights when the co-founder is caught up in the scandal,” Clarissa Paige, the chapter chair, told The News-Item. “Our values are not aligning with the national organization.”