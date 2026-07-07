Monaco Bombing Mystery Deepens With Shock Development

A Ukrainian woman wanted over the bombing of a wealthy tycoon in Monaco has reportedly been found shot dead near Kyiv.

Interpol had issued a Red Notice for Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, naming her as the prime suspect in the June 29 blast that wounded Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, 58, along with his son, 13, and his partner.

Law enforcement discovered Berezovska’s body at around 11 p.m. local time on Monday on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, according to Reuters. The news agency cites reporting by the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, which learned of the discovery through police sources, who said the victim had gunshot wounds.

Police had been hunting for Berezovska in connection with the blast. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Last week’s explosion tore through the entrance of one of Monaco’s most exclusive apartment blocks as the family returned home from dinner. The country’s chief prosecutor, Stephane Thibault, has called it an “attempted assassination”—the first such attack in the microstate’s history.

The device carried bolts and buckshot, and the attacker triggered it by remote control, Monaco officials said. Surveillance footage captured the suspect, disguised as a man in a black bucket hat, planting the bag moments before it detonated.

Yermolaeiv fell into a coma but has since regained consciousness, while his partner remains in critical condition, prosecutors said Friday.

After the blast, the bomber slipped out of Monaco on foot into France, then drove on to Germany, passing through Italy and other countries along the way, the principality’s deputy prosecutor said last week.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that authorities have since taken two people into custody. One is a serving officer in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, the HUR. The other is a former officer in law enforcement. Ukraine’s police and the HUR have not replied to requests for comment.