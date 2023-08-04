Monaco’s Prince Albert Sued by Former Ally in ‘Rock Files’ Scandal
ROYAL MESS
A former courtier and confidant of Monaco’s Prince Albert is suing the royal ruler seeking $1.1 million in damages after he lost his job managing the palace’s assets in the wake of scandalous allegations anonymously posted online. Claude Palmero, who was first hired by Albert’s father, Rainier III—Grace Kelly’s husband—was accused of being part of an alleged financial scam in the “Rock Files,” a Substack of unknown authorship that began disclosing potentially damaging, unverified documents and communications online two years ago. According to AFP, Palermo is suing to be reinstated in his role in addition to seeking the damages. The complaint also reportedly seeks to condemn the prince to repair Palmero’s “immense moral damage, injury and disruption to living conditions.”