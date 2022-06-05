Monaco’s Princess Charlene Out of Sight Again With COVID

Read it at People
Monaco’s Princess Charlene, who disappeared from public view for months with mystery health issues, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going into isolation. The palace sought to allay worries about the 44-year-old royal’s condition, saying in a statement that “the state of her health is not a source of concern.” The princess has only been back in Monaco a few weeks after being treated out of the country for exhaustion. Prior to that, she was in her native South Africa for six months for what was reported to be an ear-nose-throat infection that required surgery.