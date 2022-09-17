Trace Adkins Says the Key to Workplace Political Harmony: Don't Talk About It
GOOD CALL
The key to harmony in the workplace where there are people with politically polarizing views: Just don’t talk about it. That’s at least what Monarch actor and country singer Trace Adkins told Bill Maher in an interview for HBO Friday. The actor, a conservative who performed during the 2020 Republican National Convention, and co-star Susan Sarandon, who is well-known for her progressive leanings, said the two of them show up to work, do their jobs, and “stayed away from everything else.” Adkins added that he thought he and Sarandon became friends during the course of filming, despite their political differences. “A couple of times… she’d be watching the news…and we just didn’t go there. We just stayed away from it. What’s the point?” he said.