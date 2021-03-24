Moncef Slaoui, Trump’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Chief, Fired Over Sexual-Harassment Allegations
‘SUBSTANTIATED’
Moncef Slaoui has been fired as Galvani Bioelectrics’ chairman after allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a female employee were “substantiated,” the company’s majority shareholder GlaxoSmithKline announced Wednesday. Slaoui led the Trump administration’s COVID-19 vaccine research efforts as Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientist. Galvani Bioelectrics is a research company that aids in the development of bioelectric medicines for chronic illnesses. The company was formerly known as Google Life Sciences, and was created by a partnership with Google’s parent company, Alphabet. A GSK representative told CNBC that “Dr. Slaoui’s behaviors are wholly unacceptable,” and its investigation has revealed that the sexual harassment reportedly “occurred several years ago, when he was an employee of GSK.” Slaoui managed vaccine-development efforts at GSK for 30 years, and is married to Kristen Slaoui, who has held leadership positions within the company. Christopher Corsico, GSK’s senior vice president of development, will take over for Slaoui as board chairman, the company announced.